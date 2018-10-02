Burst Communications Acquired by Fellow SI Key Code Media

LOS ANGELES–Key Code Media, a Los Angeles-based provider of system integration and training for broadcast and media has acquired Denver-based Burst, a Rocky Mountain and Southwest region integrator.

With coverage in Colorado, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Southern California, Burst Communications will operate as a new division of Key Code Media, maintaining their existing team. Burst Communications will also add additional competencies with large integration vendors, such as Crestron, Barco and Grass Valley.

Key Code said Burst Communications will continue under its current brand name and its existing locations, maintaining the full Burst team.

“Strategically Key Code Media and Burst Communications have substantial synergies which will drive more value to our clients” said Mike Cavanagh, founder of Key Code Media. ”Burst Communications has a 27 year legacy of excellence in Broadcast Engineering and AV, which directly compliments Key Code Media’s leadership in editorial, storage and asset management.”

“This acquisition is a huge opportunity for Burst Communications, giving us access to new markets, new products, and new offices while maintaining our core brand competencies that our customers know and love,” said Kirk Basefsky, CEO and Founder of Burst Communications.

Burst Communications was founded in Denver in 1991 by Kirk Basefsky, along with a core team of sales and technical experts. The company handles broadcast integration for TV stations, sports, churches, local government and education. Burst also has a strong presence in the Corporate AV space, designing conference rooms, classrooms, lobbies, and large-scale digital signage installations.