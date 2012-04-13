BTX speeds production

BTX Technologies has announced that its ProBlox-D all-in-one connector system is being used by Regional School District Number 14 in Woodbury, CT, in a new meeting room for its Board of Education. Located in the Nonnewaug High School library, two ProBlox-D systems enable quick and simple setup of the space's mobile video production system. DNR Integrated Systems, based in Oakville, CT, designed the mobile system, which is operated exclusively by high school students, to broadcast Board of Education meetings on public access television.



For District Number 14, DNR created a plug-and-play mobile system that students simply roll out of a closet and set up with one easy connection to the wall for all signals — video, audio and CATV. To accomplish this, DNR used two complete BTX ProBlox-D systems, custom fabricated by BTX to the school district’s specifications. One ProBlox-D system is mounted in a library wall, and the other is mounted in the mobile video cart.



The ProBlox-D all-in-one connector system is the A/V industry's first to incorporate multiple data, HD video, audio and control signals in a single connector block. The system contains two Cat 5e connectors, 16 HD video, and 18 audio and control contacts, all easily field-terminatable. The addition of the Cat 5e components takes advantage of all the signals — including HDMI, DVI and VGA — that can be effectively carried over one or two Cat 5e cables.



In the Board's meeting space, all cameras, ceiling speakers and tabletop microphones are wired to the ProBlox-D connector mounted to the wall. In addition, an analog audio mixer, video switcher, camera controller, small graphics generator, small video wall, DVD burner and CATV modulator are wired to the mobile cart's ProBlox connector. To use the sophisticated system, students need only wheel the cart out from the closet and make one connection from the cart to the wall. The process takes less than one minute.