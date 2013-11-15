BTV Post Orders Snell Alchemist On Demand

READING, U.K.—BTV Post has placed the first order for the Snell Alchemist On Demand, the software-only version of Snell’s Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converter.



BTV Post and its sister company, Electric Sky, will use Alchemist OD to convert an extensive and varied catalog of premium content so that they can deliver titles on all platforms and in all territories at every possible frame rate and size.



“BTV Post has been an unrivaled expert in frame-rate conversion for many years, and Snell’s flagship Alchemist has always been at the heart of its workflows,” said Jon Lee, chief technical officer for BTV Post. “Today, a full 90 percent of BTV Post conversions begin, reside, or end in the digital file domain.”



“The solution supports a wide range of content standards and provides the best results the first time and every time for all variety of demanding content,” said Robert Rowe, chief technology officer at Snell.