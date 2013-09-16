BSkyB Validates Sky+ HD platform with S3 Group

AMSTERDAM—Sky has expanded and upgraded its digital TV testing platform, based on S3 Group’s StormTest Development Center, to include high definition image handling.



Sky uses StormTest Development Center as its test automation platform, deploying the product to streamline quality assurance processes by validating each generation of digital receiver and associated software releases.



Sky has adopted a test-driven set-top box software development environment, enabled by StormTest Development Center.



The product will be featured on the S3 Group stand 3.B18 at IBC 2013.