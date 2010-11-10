BSkyB enhances Actus View installation

British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB) has expanded its existing Actus View installation. The Actus 4 platform provides BSkyB with multichannel transmission ingest, content detection and monitoring to proactively manage the quality of BSkyB transmissions.

BSkyB recently scaled the Actus View installation to monitor 72 channels in total. Users monitoring the 72 channels are located in London, with the core system deployed in Chillworth some 60mi away.

