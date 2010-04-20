Bruce Devlin: Selecting the right compression approach is critical

Bruce Devlin, CTO of Basingstoke, UK-based AmberFin, along with co-author Mark Horton recently wrote an article for Broadcast Engineering about the strengths and weaknesses broadcasters must consider as they evaluate competing compression codecs for their specific applications.

The article, “The eye of the beholder: Wavelet JPEG 2000 vs. DCT MPEG-2,” explores in detail each compression alternative, puts them in context and offers practical insight into when and where each is best applied.

In this podcast, Devlin elaborates on some of the key points raised in his article and adds some new thoughts about compression technology as relates to stereoscopic 3-D.