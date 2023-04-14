Broadcasters Tap Verance to Expand Reach of NextGen TV Interactivity

LAS VEGAS—In a move that will notably expand the availability of NextGen TV interactive applications to consumers, Verance has entered into agreements with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Television, Graham Media Group, and Capitol Broadcasting Company to implement the Verance Aspect audio watermark on stations across the station groups.

Aspect is Verance’s high-performance implementation of the ATSC open watermarking standards. The Verance Aspect watermark launches broadcast applications by carrying metadata and triggers associated with NextGen Broadcast experiences through all distribution paths (including ATSC 1.0 over-the-air, ATSC 3.0 over-the-air, cable/satellite, and over-the-top services) to reach 100% of connected televisions. Without the Verance Aspect watermark, approximately 80% of households are unable to receive NextGen capabilities.

As a result of the implementation, each of the broadcaster’s NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) applications, which offer the opportunity to drive new business models and revenue through interactive applications, can now reach up to five times the number of homes by specifically enabling all homes that receive their television signals through the NextGen TV’s HDMI connection via a cable/satellite set top box or media adapter.

This announcement of major broadcaster agreements builds on the momentum that Verance announced at NAB last April that LG Electronics was the first television manufacturer to implement ATSC 3.0 watermark detection on NextGen TVs. Verance expects additional television manufacturers to follow in LG’s footsteps.

“Bringing Verance’s Aspect watermarking to all of our stations accelerates our NextGen Broadcast applications strategy to better understand our viewers and to provide them with personalized broadcast experiences,” said Mike Kralec, CTO, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “We believe that Verance’s watermarking technology substantially enhances use of the NextGen Broadcast standard that we hope that all the television manufacturers will adopt quickly.”

A demonstration of the Verance Aspect watermark application will be on display at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19. As part of the ATSC Booth (#W3443), Sinclair will be showing how viewers can have access to Broadcast App functionality by embedding the watermark in the audio signal that launches the interactive experience on a NextGen TV for any pay TV or ATSC 1.0 over-the-air viewer. The Broadcast App is then available to all NextGen T viewers who want to take advantage of this new capability, regardless of how they receive the TV signal, gaining access to both broadcast and broadband content.

“NextGen TV is a game changer for broadcast television, and it is exciting to see interactive experiences powered by Verance watermarking on Gray’s stations,” said David Burke, senior vice president and CTO of Gray Television. “With Verance watermarking, Gray can now proceed with confidence, knowing that our applications can be received by the largest number of viewers across all of our signals and can help Gray with our business objectives.”

“Verance’s Aspect watermarking will enable Graham to reach our HDMI viewers with interactive experiences,“ said Anthony Plosz, vice president and CTO, Graham Media Group. “This capability enables Graham and other broadcasters to better understand and serve our audiences and to better support our NextGen TV business opportunities.”

“We are excited to rollout Verance’s Aspect watermarking across our stations to help drive the distribution of our NextGen TV apps to a larger audience and to allow us to bring new NextGen experiences to our viewers,“ said Peter Sockett, director of engineering and operations, Capitol Broadcasting Company. “This opportunity will help us to better scale the broadcaster application opportunity.”

“Sinclair, Gray, Graham, and Capitol are at the forefront of a broadcaster movement to establish a direct connection with their viewers to drive engagement and revenue, and Verance is excited to have these innovative broadcasters as partners. As interactive applications deploy across the United States with the broader deployment of NextGen TV, we are excited for enhanced viewing experiences, such as sports betting and dynamic advertising, that drive new revenue opportunities for broadcasters,” said Nil Shah, CEO of Verance.