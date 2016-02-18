Broadcasters to Return to One World Trade Center

NEW YORK—More than 14 years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the Durst Organization announced that broadcasters will return to One World Trade Center, using the 1,776-foot skyscraper as their primary broadcasting center for the New York/New Jersey markets, according to the publication Real Estate Weekly.



CBS, NBCUniversal-owned WNBC and WNJU, and PBS were located at One World Trade Center before the attacks on the Twin Towers. The new tower will house broadcast transmission equipment on the 90th floor, which will also serve as the communications hub for the entire building. Broadcast antennae will wrap portions of the spire and ancillary equipment will be housed on the building’s communications rings.

While Durst also hopes to attract radio tenants to its RF facility, none have yet signed on, according to TV Technology sister publication Radio World.



