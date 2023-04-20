Broadcasters, Leagues Form Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising

NEW YORK — Major professional sports leagues and some broadcasters have announced the formation of the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising, a voluntary association of sports leagues and media entities committed to ensuring that companies take a responsible approach to sports betting advertising.

Members of the Coalition, which include the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, WNBA, NHL, NBCUniversal, and Fox, also published six core principles for responsible sports betting advertising.

"As the legalization of sports betting spreads nationwide, we feel it is critical to establish guardrails around how sports betting should be advertised to consumers across the United States. Each member of the coalition feels a responsibility to ensure sports betting advertising is not only targeted to an appropriate audience, but also that the message is thoughtfully crafted and carefully delivered," a joint statement from the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising explained.

The legalization of sports betting has provided broadcasters with a new source of advertising revenue. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated in February that sports betting gross game revenue hit a record $7.5 billion in 2022 (opens in new tab).

BIA Advisory Services had predicted that the local ad spend for sports betting would hit $1.8 billion in 2022 and that by 2024 the local ad spend for sports betting would increase to $2.9 billion (opens in new tab), according to Forbes.

But the growth of the betting ads on TV has also raised worries about how the ads might increase gambling addiction (opens in new tab).

In response, coalition has committed to implement and maintain consumer protection policies consistent with the following six principles:

Sports betting should be marketed only to adults of legal betting age

Sports betting advertising should not promote irresponsible or excessive gambling or degrade the consumer experience

Sports betting advertisements should not be misleading

Sports betting advertisements should be in good taste

Publishers should have appropriate internal reviews of sports betting advertising

Publishers should review consumer complaints pertaining to sports betting advertising

"We're proud to join these prominent sports industry stakeholders in this important effort," explained David Highhill, general manager, Sports Betting at the NFL. "Legalized sports betting offers fans another way to engage with their favorite sports, but just as we must support problem gambling prevention and resourcing, we must also remain mindful of how sports betting is presented and advertised to consumers, and this coalition should greatly aid in that cause."

Mike Mulvihill, executive vice president, head of strategy and analytics, FOX Sports added that, "Fox and Fox Sports are proud to be charter members of this broad and important coalition. As America's leader in live sports, we are committed to providing fans a responsible and ethical engagement with sports betting, keeping the integrity of the games and our broadcasts at the forefront at all times."

Elaborating on its core principles, the group also outlined more specific guidelines for each of its six principles: