Broadcasters Foundation to Hold Its Celebrity Golf Tournament on Sept. 11

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that The 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament, its second largest annual fundraiser, will be on Monday, September 11 at the Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich, Conn.

Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of local sales, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, will serve as this year’s chair.

Frank Comerford (Image credit: Broadcasters Foundation of America)

“The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing aid to our colleagues in broadcasting who are in dire need,” said Comerford. “For me, chairing the Celebrity Golf Tournament is an opportunity to give back.”

“We’re grateful that Frank is donating his time and leadership to this year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament,” stated Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “The Celebrity Golf Tournament brings in a significant amount of the much-needed dollars we need to continue to help our colleagues who have fallen on tragic circumstances and need our help.”

Comerford has worked in the television industry for more than 40 years, including over 30 years with NBCUniversal. In his current role, which he’s held since 2013, Comerford oversees all commercial efforts for 43 NBC and Telemundo television stations and associated websites and digital platforms, six regional sports networks, NECN regional news network, multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, NBCLX and NBC Spot On. He is active in the community and serves on many charitable boards, including the Archdiocese of New York Catholic Charity, Xavier High School, and the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Over its more than 70 years of existence, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy.

Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society. For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.