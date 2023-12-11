Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ Social Media Campaign

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America is launching a social media campaign on Monday, Dec. 11 with ‘12 Days of Giving’. Each day will feature a different message, ranging from thank you notes from grant recipients to positive statements about radio, television, and charitable giving.

“We need to reach radio and television professionals across every channel at our disposal,” said Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. ‘The 12 Days of Giving Social Media Campaign’ is a great way to raise funds and awareness of our mission, especially among junior-level people in broadcasting.”

The Broadcasters Foundation has made reaching junior and up-and-coming professionals in broadcasting a priority this year with Media Mixers in New York and Chicago. Media Mixers bring together top-level executives with professionals new to broadcasting in a fun and relaxed environment. More Media Mixers will be announced in 2024.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million dollars in aid over the past 20 years. This year, the Foundation will award approximately $1.8 million. More information about the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to make a donation or apply for aid, is available at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, 212-373-8250, or info@thebfoa.org.