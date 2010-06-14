Broadcasters create steering committee for Mobile Content Venture

Erik Moreno, senior vice president of corporate development for Fox Networks Group, and Salil Dalvi, senior vice president of mobile platform development for NBC Universal Digital Distribution, were named interim co-general managers of the Mobile Content Venture (MCV), the mobile content joint venture comprised of 12 broadcast groups: Fox, ION Television, NBC and Pearl Mobile DTV, which is made up of Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media.



Dalvi and Moreno, both of whom will keep their day jobs, will lead product development, network planning and distribution efforts for the mobile DTV service. They will work with the executive steering committee, which includes Jack Abernethy, CEO, Fox Television Stations; Rich Battista, executive vice president, News Corporation; David Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting; Roger Keating, senior vice president, digital media, Hearst Television; Brandon Burgess, chairman/CEO, ION Television; Jean-Briac Perrette, president, digital and affiliate distribution, NBC Universal; and John Wallace, president, NBC Local Media.