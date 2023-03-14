Broadcast Traffic Systems Releases SaaS Offering of ESSENTIALS

BRIDGEND, Wales—Broadcast Traffic Systems (BTS) has launched a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for its channel management application, ESSENTIALS. The move means that the cloud-based scheduling application is accessible from any browser and is available now on a per-channel, per-month basis.

BTS provides systems for single and multichannel broadcasts, supporting broadcasters with long term planning and advertising sales, without restrictions. ESSENTIALS is an entry level channel management application, designed for broadcasters who require a comprehensive traffic system at an affordable price. Built using a modular structure, it is possible to select only those modules that are relevant to the broadcaster, the company explained.

The SaaS version of ESSENTIALS simplifies both traditional linear scheduling for broadcast platforms, and FAST scheduling for streaming. Built on Microsoft Azure, the platform integrates with existing authentication schemes and third party advertising sales systems. ESSENTIALS also includes two-way integration with playout providers. The application features multiple EPG interfaces and users are provided with remote onboarding and training.

“In the rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape, SaaS-based channel management is a critical tool for companies looking to stay competitive and drive revenue growth,” explained Craig Buckland, technical director, Broadcast Traffic Systems. “BTS is continually enhancing its solutions. This latest offering will allow users to experience the same essential elements needed to run a traffic scheduling operation, with the bonus of accessing the service effortlessly via the internet.”

“Channel management is a complex and dynamic process that requires ongoing attention and optimization,” added Natalie Hayward, application specialist. “Enhancing ESSENTIALS with a SaaS model provides companies with a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solution. This offering streamlines sales processes, enhances collaboration, and delivers real-time insights into channel performance.”

BTS will be exhibiting at CABSAT in Dubai from 16th - 18th May 2023.