Broadcast Traffic Systems Releases SaaS Offering of ESSENTIALS
The cloud-based scheduling application is accessible from any browser and is available now on a per-channel, per-month basis
BRIDGEND, Wales—Broadcast Traffic Systems (BTS) has launched a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for its channel management application, ESSENTIALS. The move means that the cloud-based scheduling application is accessible from any browser and is available now on a per-channel, per-month basis.
BTS provides systems for single and multichannel broadcasts, supporting broadcasters with long term planning and advertising sales, without restrictions. ESSENTIALS is an entry level channel management application, designed for broadcasters who require a comprehensive traffic system at an affordable price. Built using a modular structure, it is possible to select only those modules that are relevant to the broadcaster, the company explained.
The SaaS version of ESSENTIALS simplifies both traditional linear scheduling for broadcast platforms, and FAST scheduling for streaming. Built on Microsoft Azure, the platform integrates with existing authentication schemes and third party advertising sales systems. ESSENTIALS also includes two-way integration with playout providers. The application features multiple EPG interfaces and users are provided with remote onboarding and training.
“In the rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape, SaaS-based channel management is a critical tool for companies looking to stay competitive and drive revenue growth,” explained Craig Buckland, technical director, Broadcast Traffic Systems. “BTS is continually enhancing its solutions. This latest offering will allow users to experience the same essential elements needed to run a traffic scheduling operation, with the bonus of accessing the service effortlessly via the internet.”
“Channel management is a complex and dynamic process that requires ongoing attention and optimization,” added Natalie Hayward, application specialist. “Enhancing ESSENTIALS with a SaaS model provides companies with a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solution. This offering streamlines sales processes, enhances collaboration, and delivers real-time insights into channel performance.”
BTS will be exhibiting at CABSAT in Dubai from 16th - 18th May 2023.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.