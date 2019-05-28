Broadcast Solutions, NEP Netherlands Team on UHD OB Truck

BINGEN, Germany—As the demand for UHD productions increases across Europe, NEP is adding a new UHD capable production truck to its fleet. Specifically, NEP the Netherlands has partnered with Broadcast Solutions GmbH for the deployment of UHD 2, which is based off NEP Sweden’s UHD 1, a large, 24-camera UHD OB truck.

The UHD 2 operates with 24 UHD cameras and provides 27 workspaces. The trailer is a double-expando and offers more than 45 m2 of working space plus VIP accommodation with extra-large UHD screens. It also features a large variety of monitors in the production area and has 8x slomo desks with access to 6x EVS XT4 servers. Grass Valley LDX 86N cameras and Karrera video switchers are installed in both production areas. The Riedel MicroN platform, meanwhile, provides video switching, multiviewing and digital glue options. For audio, the truck features a Lawo mc2 56 Mark III audio console with 64 faders, as well as a Nova73 audio matrix.

The UHD 2 truck can be deployed all across Europe, whether operating solo or serving as the backup to the UHD 1 truck (and vice versa).

NEP the Netherlands tested out the UHD 2 in April to produce an Eros Ramazotti concert in Amsterdam. It also worked with the UHD 1 truck for the production of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Slovakia.