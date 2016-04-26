Broadcast Solutions Becomes AIMS Member

BINGEN, GERMANY—Broadcast Solutions GmbH is the latest company to join the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, signing its membership agreement during the recent 2016 NAB Show.

AIMS is an organization that promotes the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. Specifically, AIMS supports IP industry standards that have been developed using SMPTE 2022-6, VSF TR-03 and VSF TR-04.

According to AIMS, Broadcast Solutions is the first international systems integrator to join the organization. Other companies that have previously signed up with AIMS includes AJA, Evertz, Harmonic, SAM, and the Telos Alliance.