Broadcast Pix ships new Version 3.5 software

Broadcast Pix has begun shipping its new Version 3.5 software, which adds several enhancements, including cloud-based content access of its Flint integrated production system, to its Mica and Granite systems.

The company also has just made available Fluent Rapid CG 3, which creates data-intensive CG graphics with automated database integration, and its Fluent Rapid CG LT, a light version that can access RSS and Twitter feeds.

V3.5 enables any Broadcast Pix system to run the optional new Fluent Rapid CG software and connect cloud-based content and data directly to on-air graphics. Fluent Rapid CG LT lets the audience become part of the production by connecting to Twitter and other cloud-based data sources. RSS, clock, and weather feeds can flow directly into on-air graphics, and Tweets can flow directly to air or be pre-screened with a built-in management system.

V3.5 is a free upgrade for all Granite and Mica systems under warranty and is available as a paid upgrade or with a warranty extension for systems that are out of warranty.