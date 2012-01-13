Broadcast Pix Anchors New Riverside Government TV Truck



BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix announced that Riverside Government Television. the public, educational, and government channel for the City of Riverside, Calif., has anchored its new production van with a Granite 500 integrated live video production system. While the van was not ready for the beginning of the 2011 football season, GTV produced coverage of five high school football games during the final three weeks of the season--and has already covered one UC Riverside basketball game live, with more planned in the near future.



Scott Brosious, senior communications technician, was already familiar with Broadcast Pix, as GTV has a Slate 1000 in its control room in City Hall for city council meetings.



GTV’s production van, purchased from Frontline Communications, was delivered in September, and systems integrator Rich Rosensweig of Vidiflo in Long Beach, Calif., helped the GTV team install all the equipment. The Granite 500 was purchased through Snader and Associates, a California-based independent reseller and systems integrator. Four JVC ProHD cameras capture the action, and programs are recorded to two AJA Ki Pro recorders. Programs are down-converted to SD at GTV’s City Hall facility for broadcast.



GTV has one full- and two part-time employees, along with a full-time department manager. Contractors are hired to assist in the production of sporting events and other multi-camera productions. Because GTV does not have a studio, all shoots beyond city council meetings are shot in locations across the community.





