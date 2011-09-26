Broadcast Interactive Media Adds Distribution tp MediaStar 3.0



MADISON, WIS.: Broadcast Interactive Media has added distribution capacity to its MediaStar 3.0 program schedule management system. Distribution enables broadcast stations to select programming from a source schedule and simultaneously distribute across multiple channels.



The distribution feature allows program managers to work within the familiar MediaStar 3.0 web-based system. By establishing customizable, field-level distribution rules, program managers are able to set specific parameters as to the desired distribution relationships they want to occur. Once these parameters are set, the managers can select program events from a chosen source channel and distribute the events to the corresponding destination channels. As a built-in scheduling precaution, these changes can be viewed in a staged, schedule or displaced grid before being published to the stations’ PSIP streams and TitanTV Program Guides.



