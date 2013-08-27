Broadcast Engineering World's September digital edition is here!

Broadcast Engineering World’s cover story examines the many challenges that studios face when it comes to their production workflow. Also in this issue, we follow up our extensive IBC product coverage from last month and offer one last peek at an additional 160 products you’ll see at IBC2013. Additional topics we examine include monetizing networks and choosing a router to support multiformat operations.

IBC2013 Product Source

September 2013

