Broadcast Engineering announces IBC2011 Pick Hit Award winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hit Awards for IBC2011. The prestigious Pick Hit Awards are the industry’s longest-running product technology awards for broadcast and production. They are selected by a panel of independent judges who tour the convention floor looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then meet to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility’s operation.

Broadcast Engineering’s editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process, ensuring the winners truly represent outstanding achievement in the eyes of a group of people who are representative of those making TV happen.



Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

AJA UDC up/down/cross mini-converter

Cinedeck RX recorder

Cobham Broadcast Camera Control System

EVS C-Cast 2nd screen delivery system

FLAVOURsys Strawberry collaborative editing

Grass Valley Karrera production switcher

IPE Products IDS signaling system v. 3

Miranda Kaleido-Solo multiviewer

Panasonic AV-HS410 switcher

Photon Beard PhotonSpot Nova 270

PixelPower ChannelMaster channel-in-a-box

Promise SANLink Thunderbolt-to-FC adaptor

Snell Vega router

Sony Trimaster EL series BVM-E250 monitor

Thomson Broadcast Futhura Plus TV transmitter

*List is subject to change following the verification process