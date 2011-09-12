Broadcast Engineering announces IBC2011 Pick Hit Award winners
Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hit Awards for IBC2011. The prestigious Pick Hit Awards are the industry’s longest-running product technology awards for broadcast and production. They are selected by a panel of independent judges who tour the convention floor looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then meet to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility’s operation.
Broadcast Engineering’s editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process, ensuring the winners truly represent outstanding achievement in the eyes of a group of people who are representative of those making TV happen.
Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!
AJA UDC up/down/cross mini-converter
Cinedeck RX recorder
Cobham Broadcast Camera Control System
EVS C-Cast 2nd screen delivery system
FLAVOURsys Strawberry collaborative editing
Grass Valley Karrera production switcher
IPE Products IDS signaling system v. 3
Miranda Kaleido-Solo multiviewer
Panasonic AV-HS410 switcher
Photon Beard PhotonSpot Nova 270
PixelPower ChannelMaster channel-in-a-box
Promise SANLink Thunderbolt-to-FC adaptor
Snell Vega router
Sony Trimaster EL series BVM-E250 monitor
Thomson Broadcast Futhura Plus TV transmitter
*List is subject to change following the verification process
