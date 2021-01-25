Brightline Lights Up New WZVN Set

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Brightlight recently supplied LED fixtures to WZVN, the ABC affiliate for the Ft. Myers-Naples, Fla., market, for the station’s new set.

WZVN’s updated lighting grid is daylight balanced and features a mix of Brightline L1.2 and L1.4 LED SeriesONE studio fixtures, BL.16 long-throw beam compact fixtures and Lupo DayLED fresnels, per Bob Hannon, senior production engineer for Waterman Broadcasting, which operates the station.

Some of the challenges for lighting the new set included the openness of the space, which was designed to accommodate different kinds of programming. The presence of two video arrays and three vertically hung video screens also presented a challenge.

“What’s nice about Brightlight fixtures is they have the brightness and flexibility to carve our lighting as needed to give the room some depth,” said Dan McKernick, who served as lighting designer for the project.

“Brightline has taken WZVN into the DMX world and also the LED world,” said Hannon. “They look fantastic. The lighting is very consistent; we’re not dealing with color temperature variations across the set. It’s a really nice setup.”

WZVN debuted their new studio and set on Nov. 18.