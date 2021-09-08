Brazilian Telco Oi Selects MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution for Live Event Broadcasting
Cygnus Contribution solution with AVP2OOO allows live events to be captured with high video quality and low latency
FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced that Brazilian telco Oi has deployed MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution solution to deliver live events with high quality and low latency to its IPTV service.
The deployment of Cygnus Contribution will allow Oi to add several new features to its service, including premium video quality up to 4K, enabled by MediaKind's latest HEVC/H264 codec implementations. The solution offers several different operating modes to allow the operator to choose the latency, bandwidth, and image quality compensation that best suits their needs.
The transmission cost, whether the cost of leasing satellite transponder capacity or the cost of IP bandwidth, is generally the most significant operating expense, so minimizing the required transmission bandwidth is critical to cost efficiency, MediaKind said. Operators also desire to minimize any latency introduced by a distribution network, and this is particularly true for live sports content and…international sporting events.
André Ituassú, engineering director at Oi, explained that “we are increasingly seeing a rise in subscriber demand for high quality, low latency services. By partnering with MediaKind and deploying its Cygnus Contribution solution, we can deliver the best experience for our customers. The solution contributes to the transmission of audio and video in our state-of-the-art live IPTV service, with no transmission delay.”
“The solution's innovative design provides operators with the flexibility and scale needed to handle more and more live events,” added Luciano Oliveira, senior sales director, MediaKind. “With our robust in-house processing and delivery software, we can collaborate with Oi to deliver a premium viewing experience to its subscribers that offers high image quality and reach on even more devices.”
More information is available at www.mediakind.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.