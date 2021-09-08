Brazilian Telco Oi Selects MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution for Live Event Broadcasting

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced that Brazilian telco Oi has deployed MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution solution to deliver live events with high quality and low latency to its IPTV service.

The deployment of Cygnus Contribution will allow Oi to add several new features to its service, including premium video quality up to 4K, enabled by MediaKind's latest HEVC/H264 codec implementations. The solution offers several different operating modes to allow the operator to choose the latency, bandwidth, and image quality compensation that best suits their needs.

The transmission cost, whether the cost of leasing satellite transponder capacity or the cost of IP bandwidth, is generally the most significant operating expense, so minimizing the required transmission bandwidth is critical to cost efficiency, MediaKind said. Operators also desire to minimize any latency introduced by a distribution network, and this is particularly true for live sports content and…international sporting events.

André Ituassú, engineering director at Oi, explained that “we are increasingly seeing a rise in subscriber demand for high quality, low latency services. By partnering with MediaKind and deploying its Cygnus Contribution solution, we can deliver the best experience for our customers. The solution contributes to the transmission of audio and video in our state-of-the-art live IPTV service, with no transmission delay.”

“The solution's innovative design provides operators with the flexibility and scale needed to handle more and more live events,” added Luciano Oliveira, senior sales director, MediaKind. “With our robust in-house processing and delivery software, we can collaborate with Oi to deliver a premium viewing experience to its subscribers that offers high image quality and reach on even more devices.”