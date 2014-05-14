Boxer TV to Launch Multiscreen Service With Viaccess-Orca

PARIS — Viaccess-Orca announced that Boxer TV, a Swedish pay-TV operator owned by the Teracom Group, has selected the company’s end-to-end TV Everywhere solution to extend its digital television and on-demand service offering into the multiscreen environment. Using a combination of Viaccess-Orca’s Connected Sentinel digital rights management and Prime Sentinel smart card-based conditional access system, RighTV service delivery platform, and Compass content discovery platform, Boxer TV will be able to deliver more than 60 channels of live TV as well as personalized subscription VOD and catch-up TV content to a wide range of mobile devices throughout Sweden and Denmark.



Through the end-to-end solution, Boxer TV will be able to protect premium content through cross platform security. Video content will be personalized based on subscribers’ individual tastes and preferences across all devices. Boxer TV’s new multiscreen service is expected to launch in fall 2014 and will initially support iOS and Android -based smartphones and tablets.