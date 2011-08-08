Bounce TV Adds Weigel Stations in Chicago and Milwaukee



ATLANTA: Bounce TV announced the additions of two stations to its affiliate list. Chicago’s WWME-CA and Milwaukee’s WBME-TV have agreed to carry Bounce on digital subchannels. Bounce is a broadcast network targeting African Americans, set to launch Sept. 26. As such, it will be the first over-the-air network in the United States targeting that particular demo.



Bounce announced its first sponsorship deal last week--with Toyota. The network also signed on WATL-TV in Atlanta.



“It has been an incredible week and, given the strong demand for Bounce TV, we anticipate more weeks like it as our launch draws closer,” said Bounce TV executive vice president of distribution, Jeffrey Wolf.



Bounce TV now has affiliation agreements with Weigel, Gannett, Belo, Nexstar, LIN TV and Raycom. The new network expects to be available in at least 50 percent of the country by its launch.



