Bonded Service Group Acquires Inception Digital Services

BURBANK, CALIF.: Bonded Services announced it has acquired Inception Digital Services, LLC from Inception Media Group, LLC. IDS provides a range of physical media migration, digital encoding, electronic packaging, secure high-speed content delivery services, asset management and archive data storage. The IDS delivery network includes certified delivery access to major online, broadcast media and VOD retailers and platforms. IDS now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonded Services Group LLC, a provider of physical archival management services to the media and content industries. Erik Pence continues to serve as president of Inception Digital Services.



IDS provides digital master creation, digital conversion, restoration and repair, quality control, metadata, artwork, chapter creation, electronic storage and global delivery for online, mobile, television, VOD, cable and satellite content distributors. Clients include iTunes, Amazon, Netflix, Sony Playstation, Microsoft Xbox, CinemaNow, InDemand, Comcast, Echostar, Blockbuster, Hulu and Vudu. IDS services a number of international platforms and customers in Australia, India, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Italy as well.



With the IDS acquisition, Bonded customers will be able to digitize physical assets at a Bonded facility, keeping the chain of custody intact. In addition, the IDS central facility is integrated with the ISWEST data center in Los Angeles, assuring maximum security and abundant connectivity to the digital media ecosystem. Bonded Services is an affiliate of AEP Capital LLC and The Wicks Group of Companies, parent of NewBay Media, publisher of TV Technology.