Blu-ray Disc Association finalizes BDXL format specs

The Blu-ray Disc Association has released its final specifications for BDXL, the new multilayer recordable Blu-ray disc format that offers up to 128GB of capacity. Manufacturers can now obtain licensing information and applications needed to begin production of the high capacity write-once and rewritable discs and hardware that could be valuable to broadcasters.

Designed for archiving content, BDXL provides a triple layer 100GB RE (rewritable) and R (write-once) discs and quadruple layer 128GB R discs. The technology could lead to inexpensive capture and playback of HD broadcast and satellite programming in both the television studio and the home.

In developing the new format, the Blu-ray Disc Association said it sought to create a long-term and stable solution for archiving large amounts of data, video and graphic images. Newly designed hardware will play back or record BDXL media. Future BDXL-capable recorders can easily be designed to play back existing 25GB and 50GB Blu-ray Disc formats.

The Blu-ray Disc Association is responsible for promoting and developing business opportunities for the Blu-ray Disc. Its board of directors is made up of individuals affiliated with the following member companies: Apple, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, Intel, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Oracle, Panasonic, Pioneer, Royal Philips Electronics, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, TDK, Technicolor, Twentieth Century Fox, Walt Disney Pictures and Television and Warner Bros.