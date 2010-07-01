Blu-ray Disc Association finalizes BDXL format specs
The Blu-ray Disc Association has released its final specifications for BDXL, the new multilayer recordable Blu-ray disc format that offers up to 128GB of capacity. Manufacturers can now obtain licensing information and applications needed to begin production of the high capacity write-once and rewritable discs and hardware that could be valuable to broadcasters.
Designed for archiving content, BDXL provides a triple layer 100GB RE (rewritable) and R (write-once) discs and quadruple layer 128GB R discs. The technology could lead to inexpensive capture and playback of HD broadcast and satellite programming in both the television studio and the home.
In developing the new format, the Blu-ray Disc Association said it sought to create a long-term and stable solution for archiving large amounts of data, video and graphic images. Newly designed hardware will play back or record BDXL media. Future BDXL-capable recorders can easily be designed to play back existing 25GB and 50GB Blu-ray Disc formats.
The Blu-ray Disc Association is responsible for promoting and developing business opportunities for the Blu-ray Disc. Its board of directors is made up of individuals affiliated with the following member companies: Apple, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, Intel, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Oracle, Panasonic, Pioneer, Royal Philips Electronics, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, TDK, Technicolor, Twentieth Century Fox, Walt Disney Pictures and Television and Warner Bros.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox