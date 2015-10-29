BluFocus Approved as First UHD Blu-ray Test Center in U.S.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.—Blu-rays look to take the next step toward Ultra HD as the Blu-Ray Disc Association has approved BluFocus Inc. as a UHD Blu-ray test center. BluFocus will test for movie player verification, application software verification, and commercial audiovisual verification.

BluFocus will be responsible for ensuring that UHD Blu-ray content and products are compliant with BDA UHD Blu-ray standards and specifications before being released. The verification testing is conducted with proprietary test tools provided by BDA.

BluFocus is a testing, certification and advisory service specialist for the home entertainment industry located in North Hollywood, Calif.