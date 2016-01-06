BluFocus Approved as UHD Alliance Authorized Test Center

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.—The UHD Alliance has set BluFocus as the first UHDA Approved Test Center for conducting UHD display performance testing. The testing and certification company will ensure that UHD displays meet the standards and performance requirements detailed in the UHDA Test Specifications before they can carry the UHDA logo.

To appropriately test UHD displays, BluFocus has chosen the Photo Research Inc. SpectraScan Spectroradiometer PR-740 as its primary testing tool. It will also use the Astrodesign Inc. VG-876 signal generator to test that patterns are displayed correctly and appropriate metadata is sent to the displays under test.

BluFocus is a testing, certification and advisory service specialist for the home entertainment industry located in North Hollywood, Calif.

The UHD Alliance is a coalition of film studios, consumer electronic manufacturers, content distributors and technology companies that promotes the next-generation of in-home entertainment platforms, including 4K, HDR, wide color gamut, high frame rate and immersive audio.