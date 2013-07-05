Blackmagic Updates ATEM Production Switchers

ATEM 1 M/E production switcher



FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design has released an ATEM 4.1 software update which lets customers save and restore full or partial switcher states on all ATEM Production Switchers, plus adds 1080p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, 59.94 frame rates for the ATEM Production Studio 4K model.



The new progressive frame rates enable customers to work in 1080p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, 59.94 progressive video formats, which means ATEM Production Studio 4K now connects to a wider range of HD devices, including low cost consumer HDMI and professional SDI cameras, routers and media playout servers.website for ATEM Production Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio.



This new ATEM 4.1 software update also enables users to save and restore switcher states on any ATEM Production Switcher. With macro-like control, save and restore can be used in three ways. For example, users can recall a complicated chromakey setup without affecting the rest of the switcher state during a live production. website for ATEM Production Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio.



Now customers can save to a laptop, hard disk or USB and plug in to load saved states at the next session using any ATEM production switcher. Each saved state is conveniently saved as a new file with time and date stamp, which means that customers can save multiple states throughout a broadcast without worrying about accidentally saving over the top of another. One folder storage gives users the ability to restore favorite settings instantly.website for ATEM Production Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio.



“Now they can save entire switcher states or just part of a switcher state for keyers, audio mixer and even SuperSource on the ATEM 2 M/E to XML files. Customers can save as many settings files as they like and recall them as they want, just like macros.” said CEO Grant Petty. website for ATEM Production Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio.



ATEM Software Update 4.1 is available now for download free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website for ATEM Production Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio.



