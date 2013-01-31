Blackmagic Releases ATEM Software Update 3.5

ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher Box



FREMONT, CALIF. – Blackmagic Design has released a new software update that includes a software development kit with functions for ATEM production switchers.



ATEM Software Update 3.5 lets customers build their own user interface and software for use with all ATEM production switchers. The update includes a comprehensive developer SDK that provides the current interfaces for all existing functions, enabling customers to use the ATEM production switcher for commercial applications, such as integrating into broadcast automation systems.



ATEM Software Update 3.5 is available now for download free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

