Blackmagic Design Debuts a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera

LAS VEGAS--Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera, a pocket-sized digital cinema camera that includes a Super 16mm-sized 1080HD sensor, super wide 13 stops of dynamic range, built-in SD card recorder for Apple ProRes, lossless compressed CinemaDNG RAW capture and active Micro Four Thirds lens mount, for $995.



This compact design allows the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera to be used in more situations where a larger camera would not be practical. To eliminate the damage that low bit-depth and high-compression video storage creates, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera includes an SD card recorder that allows the full sensor dynamic range to be recorded in professional ProRes 422 (HQ) format, as well as 12-bit Log RAW lossless compressed CinemaDNG format. Blackmagic says these files can be read by high-end video software as they are all open standard. In addition to the regular CinemaDNG RAW format, Blackmagic Design will also be implementing a QuickTime wrapper for the open standard CinemaDNG and companion codec, allowing the camera to record in a format that allows RAW editing in popular editing software.



The Pocket Cinema Camera has been designed for compatibility with Final Cut Pro X and Avid Media Composer and includes no custom video file formats. It includes a built-in microphone, as well as an external jack based mic/line level balanced audio connections. When reviewing recorded clips, audio can be played through the built-in speaker and routed through the headphone port or micro HDMI output. The HDMI output includes all camera data such as timecode, transport control, shutter angle, color temperature setting and ASA information overlaid in attractive anti aliased fonts.



Key features include:

High resolution 1080HD Super 16mm sized sensor with superior handing of image detail.

13 stops of dynamic range allows capture of increased details for feature film look.

Compatibility with Micro Four Thirds lenses. Compatible with other mounts via common third party adapters such as PL mount and Super 16 cine lenses.

Built in SD card allows long duration recording with easy to use media.

Open file formats compatible with popular NLE software such as ProRes 422 (HQ) and lossless compressed CinemaDNG 12 bit RAW. No custom file formats.

Features all standard connections, including mini jack mic/line audio in, micro HDMI output for monitoring with camera status graphic overlay, headphone mini jack, LANC remote control and standard DC 12 power connection.

Built-in LCD for camera settings via easy to use menus.

Supports 1080HD resolution capture in 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97 and 30 fps.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve Lite color grading software.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera is available in July for US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. It's being demoed on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2013 booth No. SL218.