Blackmagic Design announces real-time, 2K end-to-end workflow

Blackmagic Design announced full compatibility with the new Sony HDCAM-SR SRW-5800/2 deck for capture and playback in native 2K at the 2010 NAB Show last week in Las Vegas.

Two years ago, the company introduced Multibridge Eclipse and HDLink Pro, which provided 3Gb/s SDI connections for editing and monitoring. Since then, Blackmagic Design has introduced several products with 3Gb/s SDI and support for 2K. Blackmagic Design products supporting 3Gb/s and native 2K are fully compatible with the new Sony HDCAM-SR deck with 2K for direct-to-tape capture and playback.

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve color-correction system also has been updated to include support for DeckLink HD Extreme 3 and now supports native 2K color grading directly to and from the new Sony HDCAM-SR deck. This allows a full end-to-end DI workflow with the ease of conventional video workflows.