Blackmagic Design announces Blackmagic Cinema Camera with passive MFT lens mount

Blackmagic Design announced the second model of the Blackmagic Cinema Camera, which features a passive Micro Four Thirds lens (MFT) mount, so users have an even greater choice of lens options.

The new Blackmagic Cinema Camera MFT model supports any Micro Four Thirds with manual iris and focus, and is also easily adapted to other lens mounts, such as PL, via third-party adapters.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera MFT is identical to the original Blackmagic Cinema Camera model; however, it does not include lens communication, so manual lenses are used. The current model of Blackmagic Cinema Camera will be renamed to Blackmagic Cinema Camera EF to let customers easily differentiate between the models.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera includes 13 stops of dynamic range, a large 2.5K sensor and a built-in SSD recorder that has the necessary bandwidth to capture open standard CinemaDNG RW, Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD files. It offers a built-in capacitive touchscreen for direct metadata entry, standard jack audio connections, built-in high-speed Thunderbolt connection, 3Gb/s SDI output, a refrigerated sensor for low noise and full compatibility with an even wider range of high-quality Micro Four Thirds mount lenses.