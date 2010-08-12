Blackmagic Design acquires Echolab

Blackmagic Design has acquired all assets of Echolab, designer and manufacturer of production switchers. Echolab has more than 35 years of experience in designing and building production switchers, culminating in the latest Atem range of switchers that includes features such as upconversion on inputs, multilayer SuperSource input, Stinger transitions and built-in multiview monitoring, all in a familiar, fully digital M/E-style design.



“The Atem switcher is a fantastic creative tool, and it includes powerful features not found in any other product,” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “Since the acquisition, we have already dramatically expanded the engineering team working on Atem. This fresh engineering team, which is a combination of new as well as experienced Echolab staff, will allow us to move faster in adding new features to the Atem product.”

The Atem production switchers will be demonstrated by Blackmagic Design at IBC Stand 7.B25.

