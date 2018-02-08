Blackmagic ATEM Foundation for Hood College Broadcast Studio

FREMONT, CALIF.—Hood College in Fredercik, Md., has built a new Communications Arts Video Production Studio and Control Room and has placed Blackmagic Design gear at its center. The school installed an ATEM Television Studio Pro HD system for live switching and camera control; it also put in the Blackmagic Web Presenter for streaming content, Blackmagic Studio Cameras and the HyperDeck Studio Mini.

Jeff Welsh, Hood College’s instructional technologist, described the ATEM unit as the heart and brain of the new broadcast control room. Three Blackmagic Studio Cameras are fed into the ATEM for multi-shot capability and from there are recorded to two HyperDeck Studio Mini broadcast decks and then transferred to an editing computer. Then, the Blackmagic Web Presenter can take multiple input signal types and feed them to a computer as video and audio input sources.

The new studio at Hood College will serve the school’s students majoring in communication arts, who will use the studio to produce campus news programming and other campus information.