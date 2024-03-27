Bitmovin to Show Live Encoder Running on Akamai Cloud at NAB Show

DENVER—Bitmovin has launched its Live Encoder running on the Akamai Cloud Computing, optimizing live streaming and reducing total streaming costs by up to 90%, and announced plans to show the combination at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, the company said.

Immediately available, the combination reduces data transfer out (DTO) costs, leveraging the performance of the Bitmovin encoder and Akamai’s distributed cloud platform, Bitmovin said.

“Bitmovin can help its live-streaming customers deliver higher-quality viewing experiences and reduce and better control costs by running Live Encoder on Akamai Cloud Computing,” said Dan Lawrence, vice president of cloud computing at Akamai.

“Placing and executing Live Encoder’s critical compute functions closer to end users can realize lower latency streaming while maintaining the high quality of service that consumers have come to expect and demand from streaming providers. It can also help dramatically reduce DTO fees in many cases. Collectively, we believe this meets the industry’s desire to continue raising the standards of live streaming, provide lower and more predictable operational costs, and more opportunities to monetize content.”

With an intuitive user interface, Bitmovin’s Live Encoder simplifies setup of live streams. Its robust API offers developers complete control over all aspects of the encoding pipeline, the company said.

Live Encoder is also pre-integrated with Akamai Media Services Live to support live-to-VOD and live clipping, which is part of Akamai Connected Cloud and enables secure and efficient streaming at massive scale across Akamai’s global content delivery network (CDN), it said.

Those who run Bitmovin’s Live Encoder on Akamai will also benefit from pre-integrated third-party solutions for their video streaming workflows, including Videon's LiveEdge contribution encoders; Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP) for live production; Zixi for secure transport and ingest; EZDRM for multi-DRM and content encryption; and Yospace for Server-side Ad Insertion (SSAI), it said.

“Our Live Encoder elevates live streaming, eliminating sub-par image and audio quality so audiences can enjoy truly immersive live experiences,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin.

More information is available on the Bitmovin website and Akamai websites.

See Bitmovin in NAB Show booth W3013.

See Akamai in NAB Show booth W235LMR.