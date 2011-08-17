Bitcentral Announces Newsroom Deployments



Bitcentral, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based provider of news automation systems, announced this week that a dozen TV stations have deployed its Precis or Oasis systems in their newsrooms over the past several months.



The latest stations to install Bitcentral’s newsroom systems include:



•Gannett stations KUSA-TV, the Denver NBC affiliate; WTSP-TV, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg, Fla.; KARE-TV of Minneapolis, the NBC affiliate; and KTHV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Little Rock, Ark.

•Hearst stations WISN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee; KCCI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa; WDSU-TV, the Hearst station in New Orleans, an NBC affiliate; and WBAL-TV, Baltimore’s NBC affiliate and one of Hearst’s flagship stations

•WINK-TV, the Ft. Myers Broadcasting Station in Ft. Myers, Fla.

•KTXS-TV, Abilene, Texas, an ABC affiliate owned by Bonten Media



WNCN-TV, the Media General-owned NBC affiliate in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., recently upgraded its existing Precis software with the latest version. One of Bitcentral’s latest customers is also its first cable network client. Current TV, the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning television and online network, has installed Oasis in its New York facility. The technology will allow the network to easily share video among producers and sites.



Precis is a scalable, non-proprietary news production solution which integrates with most standard and high-definition cameras, editing systems and other technology in newsrooms to streamline production processes. Oasis simplifies content sharing among affiliated stations.



