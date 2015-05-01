Bitcentral Announces Launch of KDRV on CORE:news

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – With the launch of Heartland Media’s latest station, KDRV, comes the news that the Medford, Ore., station went live with Bitcentral’s CORE:news interface.

CORE:news is a single interface for a unified story-based workflow that allows for video capture/encoding, editing, playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets. Users can share content across platforms and drive production from within a station’s NRCS from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.

Bitcentral is a provider of news production, distribution and aggregation technologies located in Newport Beach, Calif.