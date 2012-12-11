BIGSTAR Movies surpasses 1 million user milestone

BIGSTAR Movies, a one-stop destination for the movies, has surpassed 1 million users, the company announced last week.

According to the company, more than 500,000 members have been added since June 2012. The company also recently reported it has surpassed 2 million movies watched, showing a growth of more than 1 million movies watched in less than three months.

The company attributes the recent membership surge to growing recognition among consumers and the addition of new ways to conveniently watch its growing library of independent titles on Internet-connected devices such as the iPad, iPhone, Yahoo! Widgets (Samsung, Vizio, Sony TVs), Google Android, Roku players, Palm WebOS, Vizio TVs, Samsung TVs and PopBox players.

BIGSTAR provides an outlet for global audiences to watch titles instantly through a variety of Internet-connected devices.