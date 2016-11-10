Big Ten Network Plans Live VR Broadcast

CHICAGO—The Big Ten Network will be offering fans a brand new perspective for the Saturday, Nov. 12, football game between the University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska, as the sports network will produce a live virtual reality experience for the game. The production will be a result of a partnership with virtual reality provider Voke.

Voke’s TrueVR platform will employ four 180-degree HD cameras during the production. Augmented graphics and a live audio stream will also be provided throughout the broadcast. To access the VR experience, fans need to download Voke’s GearVR app from the Oculus Store and use a Gear VR headset and Samsung mobile phone. The game will be available on the BTN channel app in the GearVR app, which will also show live highlights of the game in near real-time, per BTN’s press release.

Voke has also announced it plans to have multiple headsets in the press box for the game so the media to sample the experience.

BTN will have its normal broadcast of the game available, as well as offering it as a live stream via the web, smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. Minnesota will take on Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln, Neb.