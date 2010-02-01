Big Ten Net Rolls Out T-VIPS HD Gateways



T-VIPS has announced that the Big Ten Network is using the company’s JPEG2000-based TVG 430 high-definition gateways for live sports contributions via IP to the network’s Chicago-based headquarters.



“Big Ten Network Engineering and Fox NEO performed an extensive technical evaluation along with field trials at the universities,” said Mike Wilken, chief engineer for the Big Ten Network. “The high video quality and error-resiliency over an IP network of the T-VIPS TVG 430 made it a stand-out solution for our sports contribution.”



The Big Ten Network is devoted to coverage of one of the nation’s premier collegiate conferences and is a joint venture between Big Ten Conference subsidiaries and Fox Cable Networks. It televises numerous live events, as well as studio shows, original programming and classic games, and reaches more than 75 million U.S. and Canadian homes.



T-VIPS has its corporate and international headquarters in Oslo, Norway and maintains American headquarters in New Jersey.



