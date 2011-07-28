Bicyclists on 300mi trek to Amsterdam to raise funds for Vision Charity

A team of determined broadcast industry cyclists will depart from the offices of IBC in London Sept. 3 and tackle making the 300mi bike ride to the RAI in Amsterdam for the IBC Show in 24 hours.

The 24-hour cycling challenge was conceived of and will be led by Ciaran Doran, a seasoned veteran of long-distance cycling, of Harris. Doran will be joined by other members of the broadcast industry who’ve taken up the challenge.

Other riders include: Joss Armitage, Jump PR; Jonathan Cooper, NEC Display Solutions; Chris Blakeston, Audio Network; Clare Bell, ASP; Darren Whitehead , IBC, Karl Stone, Red Bee Media; Matt Upton, Arris; Anthony Harrison, Calrec Audio; and Nick Pannaman, JCA TV.

This will be a grueling test of will and stamina. The riders will be taking themselves to the limit to raise funds for Vision Charity, the TV industry charity that gives blind and visually impaired children a better chance to succeed in life. The riders have a fundraising target of $150,000 to support these children.

Those who wish to donate to the fundraising effort can do so online through the team JustGiving page.