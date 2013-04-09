BIA/Kelsey: Retrans Accounted for 6.5 Percent of Local TV Revenues in 2012

CHANTILLY, VA. -- BIA/Kelsey reports that local television stations are seeing increased revenues from retransmission consent agreements. The market researcher said that in 2012, retrans contributed an average 6.5 percent of total local television stations revenues, and that by 2017, that proportion will grow to 9.5 percent as new contracts are negotiated.



“Retransmission fees have become a noticeable revenue stream for local television stations but are also a much needed revenue source to support their investments in news and local programming,” said Mark Fratrik, vice president and chief economist, BIA/Kelsey. “They also reflect the changing arrangements between local affiliates and the parent networks.”