BFA Unveils New Logo, Website and Social Media

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America is ready to show off its new look, unveiling its new logo, redesigned website and new social media sites. All of these new offerings were part of a redesign campaign that the organization launched in what they call an effort to make it easier for broadcasters to find help and give back, according to its press release.

The goal of the redesigned website was to provide more user-friendly and intuitive navigation, while the new social media sites are geared to generate broader awareness among broadcasters. The new logo is pictured on the right.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America provides aid to men and women in radio and television broadcast who are in need.