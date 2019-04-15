BFA Raised Funds, Honored Industry Leaders at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—During the festivities on and off the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center during last week’s NAB Show, the Broadcasters Foundation of America took time for a pair of events that honored and supported many in the industry.

On Sunday, April 7, BFA hosted the Philip J. Lombardo Charity Golf Tournament at the Bali Hai Golf Club. The tournament was able to raise $100,000, a record, that will go to support BFA’s mission of helping broadcasters in need.

(From left to right) Richard Foreman, Paul McTear, Mark Gray, Bill Clark, Jean Dietze, Bobby Caldwell and David Poltrack

Later in the week, the 24th Annual Leadership Award Breakfast took place, with six Leadership Awards presented to individuals for their impact on the broadcasting industry and in their local communities, as well as the Lowry Mays Award for Excellence in Broadcasting. The Leadership Award winners included Bobby Caldwell, owner and CEO, East Arkansas Broadcasters Inc.; Jean Dietze, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting; Richard Foreman, president, Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.; Mark Gray, CEO, Katz Media Group; Paul McTear, former president and CEO, Raycom Media; and David Poltrack, chief research officer, CBS Corporation, and president, CBS Vision.

The Lowry Mays Award, which recognizes a broadcaster who has made an impact on the industry through innovation, entrepreneurship, issue advocacy, community service and philanthropy, was presented to Bill Clark, the previous president of Shamrock Broadcasting.