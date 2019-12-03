BFA Launches Year-End Giving Campaign

NEW YORK—Launching on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the start to its annual year-end Giving Campaign.

BFA is asking for tax-deductible personal donations to its Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to its Angel Initiative. These funds are used to provide aid to broadcasters and their families who have been impacted by tragic illness, accident or catastrophe.

BFA says that it is receiving higher demand for monthly or emergency relief, as such it plans to aware more than $1.3 million in aid this year.

“Requests for assistance have escalated at an alarming rate over the past several years,” noted Jim Thompson, president of the BFA. “At this giving time of year, we ask every broadcaster to give thanks for their success and good fortune with a tax-deductible contribution that will help us continue our mission of providing aid to those in our business who need it most.”

Over the last 19 years, BFA says it has distributed more than $11 million to broadcasters in need.

For more information, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.