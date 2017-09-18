BFA Drives Green, Raises $250K in Celebrity Golf Tournament

NEW YORK—The score under par wasn’t the important number at the recent Broadcasters Foundation of America’s annual Celebrity Golf Tournament, as the organization announced it raised $250,000 to help broadcasters in need. The funds come in handy particularly after many broadcasters have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in recent weeks.

BFA has already provided $50,000 in emergency aid to 50 broadcasters affected by Hurricane Harvey. Another $100,000 in emergency grants is expected to be provided in response to the damage done by Hurricane Irma. Jim Thompson, president of BFA, estimates that the organization will distribute more than $1 million in monthly and emergency grants over the next 12 months.

Some of the celebrities in attendance at this year’s golf tournament, which was held at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., were Bruce Beck, WNBC-TV; Tina Cervasio, CBS Sports; Rachel Grant, actress and philanthropist; Jay Harris, ESPN; Otis Livingston, WCBS-TV; Karl Nelson, New York Giants; Lee Saltz, New England Patriots; Bill Smitrovich, actor; John Starks, New York Knicks; and Bob Wischusen, voice of the New York Jets.

Sponsors of the event included Evercore Wealth Management, ABC Channel 7, CBS Television, CBS Radio, NBC-Owned TV stations and Telemundo Station Group, Eileen & Jack Connors, Jr., ESPN Radio, Empire Merchants, Flexjet, Norman Knight Charitable Foundation, Marketron, Nielsen, Putnam Investments and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.