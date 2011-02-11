Bexel Supports Big Game Broadcast

Bexel’s ESU provided off-field post-game interview distribution to local news crews covering the Super Bowl.

Broadcast services provider Bexel assisted in yet another airing of the big game, supplying gear and assistance.



NFL and NFL Films made use of the company’s Optical ESU as a signal distribution point for post-game interviews conducted on the field. Fox Sports utilized their studio and game editing facilities, including a multi-edit bay and viewing station. Litepanels were provided to illuminate the announcers’ booth, and Bexel technicians were on standby to assist the NFL Officiating crew with instant replay systems throughout the duration of the game.



Bexel’s support expanded into neighboring downtown Fort Worth, Tex., home of ESPN’s operations. The off-site location received engineering crews, fiber optic equipment, teleprompters, monitors and a Q-Ball HD/SD Minicam system from Bexel.



Super Bowl XLV marked the company’s 20th year of involvement with the big game.



Bexel is part of the Vitec Group’s Services Division.



