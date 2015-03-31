Bexel Picks Up Leader LV5490 Waveform Monitors

BURBANK, CALIF. – Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Service Division and a provider of broadcast services and technology, has invested in Leader’s LV5490 4K/HD/SD waveform monitor to form a central part of the 4K engineering support resource at Bexel’s headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

The LV5490 is equipped with eight input connectors and accepts up to two 4K signals simultaneously. Up to four 3G-SDI dual link 4K video inputs or up to two 3G-SDI quad link 4K video inputs can be displayed. Two sets of HD-SDI dual link signals can be displayed. In the SDI mode, up to four signals can be displayed simultaneously.

Waveform, vector and picture display can be viewed simultaneously on the LV5490 screen. It also incorporates a versatile selection of audio monitoring and analysis tools, which are available with the Digital Audio option. Additional features of the LV5490 include video frame capture, instrumentation screen capture, timecode display, ID display and a 4K pattern generator, with embedded audio.