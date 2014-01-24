Bexel Buys Grass Gear

BURBANK, CALIF.—Bexel announced a “significant equipment and technology purchase from Grass Valley.” The company has purchased 28 LDX Premiere Cameras and two Kayenne Video Production Center switchers with 3G K-Frames. The LDX cameras combined with the flexible XCUs have the capability to run both fiber and triax. The cameras are equipped with new Xensium FT imagers. Bexel also has taken delivery of two Kayenne switchers with 3G K-Frames for fly-pack deployment. Because of their flexibility, the units can be configured from 1 M/E to 5 M/E use with one or more control panels attached to each frame.